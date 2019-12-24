Prince Philip has left hospital after being treated for a "pre-existing condition".
The 98-year-old royal was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London as a "precautionary measure" on Friday, and after a four-day stint in the capital's top medical facility, The Duke of Edinburgh was seen getting into the passenger seat of a car at around 8.49am on Tuesday morning.
It's believed he'll be heading to Sandringham in Norfolk to join his wife, Queen Elizabeth, for Christmas.
On Monday, Philip's son Prince Charles gave an update on his father's health and said he was being "very well looked after".
During a visit to South Yorkshire, the 71-year-old royal was asked about his father's health and he replied: "He's being looked after very well in hospital."