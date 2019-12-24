Prince Philip discharged from hospital









Britain's Prince Philip leaves the King Edward VII's Hospital in London. Picture: Reuters Prince Philip has left hospital after being treated for a "pre-existing condition". The 98-year-old royal was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London as a "precautionary measure" on Friday, and after a four-day stint in the capital's top medical facility, The Duke of Edinburgh was seen getting into the passenger seat of a car at around 8.49am on Tuesday morning. It's believed he'll be heading to Sandringham in Norfolk to join his wife, Queen Elizabeth, for Christmas. On Monday, Philip's son Prince Charles gave an update on his father's health and said he was being "very well looked after". During a visit to South Yorkshire, the 71-year-old royal was asked about his father's health and he replied: "He's being looked after very well in hospital."

He added: "At the moment that's all we know...

"...When you get to that age things don't work so well."

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement last week that Philip had travelled to the hospital in the capital from Norfolk - although not via ambulance.

The statement said: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."

It was expected that Philip would be well enough to return to Norfolk to celebrate Christmas with his royal loved ones.

The Queen, who arrived by train to Sandringham on Friday, is expected to stay at the estate until after the anniversary of her father's death on February 6.

In 2017, Prince Philip retired from public life and he now spends much of his time in Norfolk.

It was revealed in 2018 that he battled through a cracked rib during Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding.

The royal was said to have suffered the injury days before the ceremony after falling in the bath - six weeks after he underwent hip replacement surgery.

A royal insider said at the time: "The Duke is not a fan of showering and prefers to bathe.

"But he's a determined man and nothing was going to stop him attending nor would he take any kind of walking aid."

Philip went under the knife on April 4 2018 at King Edward VII Hospital in central London for his hip replacement and he subsequently spent nine days on bed rest before being allowed to return home.