Prince Philip is being "very well looked after" in hospital.
The 98-year-old royal was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London as a "precautionary measure" on Friday for a pre-existing medical condition, and his son Prince Charles is pleased with how well he's being cared for there.
During a visit to South Yorkshire on Monday, Charles was asked about his father's health and he replied: "He's being looked after very well in hospital."
He added: "At the moment that's all we know...
"...When you get to that age things don't work so well."
Buckingham Palace announced in a statement last week that Philip had travelled to the hospital in the capital from Norfolk - although not via ambulance.