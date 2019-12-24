Prince Philip is being 'very well looked after', says Charles









Prince Philip is being "very well looked after" in hospital. Picture: AP Prince Philip is being "very well looked after" in hospital. The 98-year-old royal was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London as a "precautionary measure" on Friday for a pre-existing medical condition, and his son Prince Charles is pleased with how well he's being cared for there. During a visit to South Yorkshire on Monday, Charles was asked about his father's health and he replied: "He's being looked after very well in hospital."

He added: "At the moment that's all we know... "...When you get to that age things don't work so well." Buckingham Palace announced in a statement last week that Philip had travelled to the hospital in the capital from Norfolk - although not via ambulance.

The statement said: "The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition. The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness' Doctor."

Although no official update has been given, it's thought Philip will be well enough to return to Norfolk to celebrate Christmas with his royal loved ones.

Philip's admission came on the same day as his wife Queen Elizabeth left London to travel to her Sandringham estate in Norfolk to begin her festive break.

The Queen, 93, caught the 10.45am First Capital Connect service from London King's Cross to King's Lynn station, Norfolk.

She is expected to remain at the estate until after the anniversary of her father's death on 6 February.

In 2017, Prince Philip retired from public life and he now spends much of his time in Norfolk.

It was revealed in 2018 that he battled through a cracked rib during Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding.

The royal was said to have suffered the injury days before the ceremony after falling in the bath - six weeks after he underwent hip replacement surgery.

A royal insider said at the time: "The Duke is not a fan of showering and prefers to bathe.

"But he's a determined man and nothing was going to stop him attending nor would he take any kind of walking aid."

Philip went under the knife on April 4 2018 at King Edward VII Hospital in central London for his hip replacement and he subsequently spent nine days on bed rest before being allowed to return home.