Prince Philip leaves hospital

Prince Philip has left hospital after four weeks, after a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition. The 99-year-old royal was admitted to King Edward VII's hospital in London on February 16 after suffering an infection and feeling unwell and after a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition, the Duke of Edinburgh has now been seen leaving the facility. The 28 nights in hospital marks the longest stay for Prince Philip, who was seen being driven away from the hospital in the back of a black BMW on Tuesday morning. Philip was admitted to hospital last month after feeling unwell, before he was later briefly moved to St Bartholomew's hospital to undergo a procedure. A statement from Buckingham Palace announced at the time: "The Duke of Edinburgh was today transferred from London's King Edward VII’s hospital to St Bartholomew’s hospital where doctors will continue to treat him for an infection, as well as undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition.

The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

The initial statement insisted the Duke of Edinburgh was likely to stay in hospital for some time.

It read: "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning. The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment."

Whilst he was in hospital, his son Prince Edward said his father was "looking forward" to getting out of hospital soon but is "a bit" frustrated about having to stay there.

He said: "As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing ... Just a bit [frustrated].

“I think that gets to all of us, and then you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting.

"We’ve had some brilliant and lovely messages from all sorts of people and we really appreciate that and so does he, I’ve been passing them on. It’s fantastic, thank you."