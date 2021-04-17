Prince Philip makes final journey followed by Charles, William and Harry

By Andrew MacAskill, Guy Faulconbridge Prince Philip began his final journey on Saturday on a specially modified Land Rover hearse, followed on foot by a procession of senior royals including Prince Charles and Princes William and Harry. Queen Elizabeth followed the procession in the State Bentley as the coffin, borne on the bespoke Defender TD 130 in military green, made its way to Philip's funeral service at St George's Chapel. Charles and Princess Anne followed the coffin on foot,followed by their brothers Edward and Andrew, and Charles's two sons William and Harry - evoking memories of the 1997 funeral of Diana when they walked as grieving boys behind their mother's coffin. Philip's naval cap and sword lay on top of the coffin which was covered with the Duke of Edinburgh's personal standard featuring the Danish coat of arms, the Greek cross, Edinburgh Castle and the stripes of the Mountbatten family.

The Band of the Genadier Guards led the procession, followed by military chiefs.

The coffin paused for the national minute of silence at 4pm SA time.

A gun fired from the East Lawn will signify the start and end.

The memorial service - which, in keeping with his wishes, will not feature a sermon - is set to reflect Philip's love of the sea.

After a lifetime of carefully keeping two steps behind the Queen, today on his final journey, the Duke #PrincePhilip takes precedence for the first and last time. #PrincePhilipfuneral pic.twitter.com/nJZJipxBIm — Parthiban Shanmugam (@hollywoodcurry) April 17, 2021

Quoting Ecclesiasticus, The Dean of Windsor says: “Those who sail the sea tell stories of its dangers, which astonish all who hear them; in it are strange and wonderful creatures, all kinds of living things and huge sea monsters."

There will also be a reading of the naval hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save, featuring the line: “O hear us when we cry to Thee for those in peril on the sea."

The funeral will be a "profound" chance for Queen Elizabeth II to say goodbye to her husband of 73 years, the Archbishop of Canterbury said ahead of the service.

He said: "We really have to avoid judging from anything external. She's the Queen. She will behave with the extraordinary dignity, extraordinary courage that she always does. And at the same time she is saying farewell to someone to whom she was married for 73 years. I think that must be a very, very profound thing ... in anybody's life."