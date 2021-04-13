Prince Philip set for green funeral

Prince Philip is set to be given an environmentally-friendly funeral at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Palace officials have looked into using a coffin made of wool for the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away "peacefully" at the age of 99 on Friday. Philip was credited for being among the first to highlight climate change during the 1950s and his body is expected to be transported to the service at Windsor Castle on Saturday in an electric Land Rover. The chosen undertakers, Leverton and Sons, used Britain's first all-electric hearse and have also been involved in the funeral arrangements for Princess Diana, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret. As quoted by The Sun newspaper, the company director Clive Leverton said: "You see someone who has been forever in the newspapers, and then you see their dead body in front of you.

“But we are not there to stand around and weep.

"It was the same with Diana, although that was quite traumatic because of the circumstances.

"I had to go over to Paris and collect the body.

“And this was a vibrant young lady, a mother with a young family who had been in a terrible car accident. We had to act under instruction very speedily."

AW Hainsworth, which makes woollen coffins, are expected to be involved in the service as they have a lengthy relationship with the Royal Family and made the military uniforms worn by Prince William and Prince Harry at their respective weddings.

Director Thomas Hainsworth said: "I met the Duke of Edinburgh on several occasions.

"Once was at the Queen's Award for innovation where I introduced myself and explained I was in textiles. He replied by saying, 'Oh yes, a dying industry isn't it?'"

Plans for the funeral have been altered due to the coronavirus pandemic and the public are being urged to stay away.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has, of course, required us to make - significant adaptations to the original arrangements for His Royal Highness’s funeral.

"However, we are certain that this occasion will be no less fitting a farewell to His Royal Highness, marking his significant duty and service to the nation and the Commonwealth.

“Despite these necessary changes, they still very much reflect the personal wishes of The Duke."