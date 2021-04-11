Prince Philip’s death has Queen Elizabeth II feeling a 'huge void', says Prince Andrew

London - Queen Elizabeth II has described feeling a "huge void in her life" following the death of her husband Prince Philip, their son Prince Andrew said on Sunday. Prince Philip, aged 99, died on Friday said Buckingham Palace. Buckingham Palace shared the news with the world on social media. The full statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday read: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will be made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

Following family prayers at Windsor Castle, Prince Andrew, the couple's second son, said that his mother was "contemplating" her husband's passing after his death on Friday.

"We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation, and I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who's feeling it probably more than everybody else," he added.

The funeral of Prince Philip will take place next week, with a stripped-back ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Duke of Edinburgh – the 94-year-old queen's husband of 73 years – died just two months short of his 100th birthday, triggering eight days of national mourning.

Royal officials said his funeral, which will be televised, will take place at 2pm (GMT) on Saturday, April 17, in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, west of London.

It will be preceded by a national minute's silence.

The duke's grandson Harry would attend.

Palace officials confirmed Harry would attend, but his American wife, Meghan, who is pregnant with their second child, had been advised against travelling from the United States, on medical grounds.

AFP