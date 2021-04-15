Prince Philip's funeral to take place 'entirely inside' Windsor Castle grounds

Buckingham Palace have revealed details of Prince Philip's funeral, which will take place on Saturday. The Duke of Edinburgh - who died last Friday aged 99 - will be laid to rest at 3pm on Saturday and Buckingham Palace have now revealed details of his ceremonial funeral, which are in line with the prince's personal wishes for it to be a relatively low-key event and will recognise and celebrate his life and decades of service. An official spokesperson said: "In line with Government guidelines and public health measures, there will be no public processions and the Duke's funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of Windsor Castle." Philip's coffin will stay in Windsor Castle's private chapel until the day of the funeral, when it will be moved by a Bearer Party found by The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. The funeral service will be preceded by a ceremonial procession inside the grounds of Windsor Castle at 2.45pm, with Philip's coffin travelling on top of a specially-modified Land Rover which he had helped to design and covered with his Personal Standard and a wreath of flowers and flanked by military Pall Bearers.

The procession will go from the State Entrance to St George's Chapel for the service, and members of the royal family and Philip's household will walk behind the coffin from the Quadrangle, down Chapel Hill and into Horseshoe Cloister. Positioned in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle will be representative detachments from Philip's various military special relationships, as well as the Household Cavalry and the Foot Guards.

The Band of the Grenadier Guards - of which Philip was Colonel for 42 years - will lead the procession and be followed by the Major General's Party and the Service Chiefs.

The coffin carried by a Bearer Party founded by the Royal Marines, will be received at the top of the West Steps of St George’s Chapel by the Dean of Windsor and the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Ahead of the service - which will open with a national minute's silence - The duke's Naval Cap and Sword will be placed on his coffin and his insignia laid on the altar of the chapel.

When the funeral ends, Philip will be interred in the Royal Vault in St George’s Chapel.

Further details on the funeral service and the Order of Service will be released at a later time, but the event will be compliant with current coronavirus protocols, including a maximum of 30 mourners.

A royal spokesperson said: "The plans have been given final approval by the Queen and reflect appropriately Government advice."