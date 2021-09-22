Prince Philip's sentimental wedding gift for Princess Eugenie revealed

Princess Eugenie has revealed her late grandpa Prince Philip gave her and her husband one of his own paintings as a wedding gift. The 31-year-old royal has revealed her late grandfather - who passed away on April 9 at the age of 99 - painted a floral picture for the couple as a present on their wedding day in 2018 and that it stands proudly at their London home.

Speaking on the BBC One documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers”, Eugenie shared: “It was so nice, it’s now sitting in my house in London and I’m so proud of it, you know?” The couple tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in October 2018. And they honoured The Duke of Edinburgh by giving their son, August Philip Hawke, his middle name.

The princess previously shared special memories of her "dearest grandpa" upon the sad news of his passing. She recalled how he "saved the day" when her attempts at cooking went wrong, as well as remembering his "spectacular" life and great sense of humour. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Dearest Grandpa, We all miss you.

“You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. “People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them. “I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.

“I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer." Eugenie - who welcomed August into the world in February - said she will always remember her grandfather with the rest of their family, and vowed to help "look after" his widow, Queen Elizabeth. She continued: “I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.