Prince William and Prince Harry tried to con royal chef into serving them pizza

Princes William and Harry once faked a note from their nanny in an attempt to convince the royal chef they were allowed pizza for dinner.

Queen Elizabeth’s former head chef Darren McGrady has recalled how he was given a note by the young princes, which they claimed was from their nanny, saying they could have pizza for dinner - and he nearly believed it if their "juvenile hand-writing" hadn't given them away.

Darren said he would cook a number of staple dishes for the young princes, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex, but clearly not content with the cottage pie, or the sticky toffee pudding usually on offer, they wrote a note for him claiming to be from their nanny apparently permitting them to enjoy pizza that evening instead.

While Prince William might not be a huge fan of sticky toffee pudding, it is said to be a favourite of his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge - who was previously known as Kate Middleton before marrying William.

Chef Rody Warot, who works at The Old Boot Inn, a pub in Berkshire which is a regular haunt of the Middletons, revealed Catherine loves the "moist and spongy" pudding.

Her favourite savoury dishes from the pub's menu are "pâté on toasted brioche or the roast figs on Parma ham with spicy apple chutney, followed by the tiger prawn and wild mushroom linguine".

While Prince William and Harry might have wanted fast food as children, William and Catherine’s son Prince George has far healthier options available to him at school.

Thomas's Battersea School has a wide range of classy options on its menu, including salmon wellington, chickpea and apricot tagine, as well as freshly prepared chicken katsu.

And his sister Princess Charlotte clearly has an advanced palate for a six year old. During a visit to a primary school in 2019, Catherine said that her then four-year-old daughter "loves olives".