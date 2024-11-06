Prince William breaks royal protocol in Cape Town by posting selfies on social media

Prince William made headlines yesterday after breaking royal protocol by posting selfies of himself in Cape Town on the social media platform X. The Prince shared a video with Australian environmentalist Robert Irwin as they embarked on an early morning hike up Signal Hill.

A wonderful morning for a hike on the stunning Signal Hill, Cape Town, discussing the amazing conservation work happening here! I’m honoured to be part of the @EarthshotPrize family, and can’t wait for the Awards tomorrow night.@KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/tl3XBIN40K — Robert Irwin (@RobertIrwin) November 5, 2024 Following the hike, he met with South African youth leaders attending the Earthshot Prize Awards alongside actress Nomzamo Mbatha. Using a selfie stick to capture the gathering, Prince William engaged with the group in a relaxed and personable way.

Thank you for an incredible welcome in Cape Town, already feeling inspired after an afternoon at the first @EarthshotPrize Youth Leaders programme! 🌎 pic.twitter.com/yxRVwqv8ZE — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 4, 2024 While there is no strict rule banning royals from posing for selfies, eyebrows were raised when Queen Camilla recently indulged a fan in Australia.

The late Queen Elizabeth, however, was notably against the use of mobile phones. At a 2017 garden party, royal fan Greg Agnew shared that guests were discouraged from taking selfies because "they didn’t want people turning their backs to the royal family and the Queen." Before his Cape Town trip, Prince William spoke about his deep connection to Africa. “Africa has always held a special place in my heart—as somewhere I found comfort as a teenager, where I proposed to my wife, and most recently, as the founding inspiration behind the Earthshot Prize,” he said on November 2. “It was in Namibia in 2018 that I realised the power of innovative, positive solutions to environmental problems to drive transformative change for both humans and nature.”

Prince William and his brother Harry also have cherished memories of Cape Town, having holidayed here with their late mother when their uncle, Earl Spencer, lived in Constantia. The official Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, 6 November 2024, marking the first time the gala will be held in Africa. Hosts include Billy Porter and South African television presenter Bonang Matheba, with guests such as Heidi Klum and newly engaged Nina Dobrev expected to attend.