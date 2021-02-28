Prince William encourages people to get coronavirus vaccine

Prince William has encouraged people to get vaccinated against coronavirus during a video call with women are shielding against the disease. The Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Duchess Catherine, spoke on a video call to clinical vulnerable women who are shielding about the importance of getting the jab and urged people in the UK to ignore the "misinformation" about the vaccine. Prince William told Shivali Modha, who has type 2 diabetes: "Catherine and I are not medical experts by any means but we can wholeheartedly support having vaccinations. "We’ve spoken to a lot of people about it and the uptake has been amazing so far. "We’ve got to keep it going so the younger generations also feel that it’s really important for them to have it."

The 38-year-old royal added: "Social media is awash with misinformation so we have to be a bit careful who we believe."

The Duchess of Cambridge added that the jab should provide "relief" and hopes it can bring back some "normality" for those who are shielding.

She said: "I hope it comes as a huge relief in the end.

"I know there’s maybe the anxiety and the worry leading up to it, but I hope for all of you it will add a bit of normality back to your lives."

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II says that people “ought to think about others” when it comes to receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

The 94-year-old monarch and her husband Prince Philip, 99, have already received a vaccination against the potentially deadly virus, and as doses of the vaccine continue to be rolled out to the most vulnerable groups across the UK, she has urged those who are sceptical to consider how their actions may impact others.

Speaking in a video call to medical chiefs overseeing the vaccine rollout, the Queen said: "Once you’ve had the vaccine you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which I think is very important.

"And the other thing is that it is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine or they’ve had to … but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves."