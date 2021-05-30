Prince William gets that becoming king is his ’destiny’

A royal expert has claimed Prince William is "embracing" royal life and is "modelling himself" on The Queen.

The Duke of Cambridge's younger brother, Prince Harry, claimed that his sibling is "trapped" in the royal family and will never be able to leave.

Speaking in his bombshell televised interview with Oprah Winfrey on 'CBS This Morning' earlier this year, Harry said that quitting senior royal life “hurt” because he was “part of the system with them, I always have been.”

He continued “But … I’m very aware of this — my brother can’t leave that system. But I have."

However, royal biographer, Penny Junior, has suggested the 38-year-old royal - who is second in the line of succession to the British throne - is preparing himself to become King one day and "absolutely gets" that being the monarch is his "destiny".

The writer told The Sun: “I think he absolutely gets what his destiny is and he is embracing it. He is modelling himself on his grandmother the Queen.”

Despite Harry's bold claims, also told Oprah: “But I will always be there for him — I will always be there for my family."

Penny's comments come after another royal expert recently claimed William was "shocked" by Harry's recent about the royal family. After the 36-year-old prince spoke candidly about his family's private problems, when he likened being a royal to "living in a zoo", his brother was said to be in a state of shock over the remarks.

Nick Bullen said: "[Prince William] is very shocked by the amount of things that his brother has said over the last few weeks."

William is determined to repair the relationship with Harry, but Nick observed that their dynamic has changed markedly over recent years.

He also suggested that their relationship has been affected by their wives not always seeing eye-to-eye.

He said: "In every family, when [one] sister goes for slightly more [confrontation] with [the] other, then that doesn’t help the husbands in the middle."

Nick thinks that, for the time being, the royal family would welcome a period of silence.

He explained: "I’m sure the royal family and the various royal households just want a moment of calm and [are saying], ‘Let’s not have any more headlines. Let’s just have a period when no one’s speaking.'"

Harry had also accused the royal family of "total neglect".

The Duke of Sussex recently claimed he was desperate for help and support from his relatives after his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex "struggled" with her new role.

Speaking to Oprah on 'The Me You Can't See', he said: "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect.

"We spent four years trying to make it work. We did everything that we possibly could to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job. But Meghan was struggling."

