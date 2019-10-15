Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrived at Nur Khan base in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. They are on a five-day visit, which authorities say will help further improve relations between the two countries. Picture: AP

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad on Monday on a five-day visit, which authorities say will help further improve relations between the two countries. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was accorded a red-carpet reception on their arrival at the airport, then were escorted to a hotel amid tight security.

The British royal family says the visit encompasses "the modern leafy capital Islamabad, the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West."

It's "the most complex tour undertaken by The Duke and Duchess to date, given the logistical and security considerations," according to a statement released ahead of the visit.

It said while the Duke and Duchess's program will pay respect to the historical relationship between Britain and Pakistan, "it will largely focus on showcasing Pakistan as it is today - a dynamic, aspirational and forward-looking nation."