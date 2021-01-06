Prince William made secret visits to homeless centre

Prince William made three secret visits to a homeless centre.

The Duke of Cambridge visited The Passage three times before Christmas to help prepare and pack food for homeless people across London, whilst also chatting to residents of the centre.

Speaking about the work the centre is doing, Mick Clarke, The Passage Chief Executive, said: "This year, more than ever, our army of volunteers have enabled The Passage to keep our vital services running throughout both lockdowns and the time in-between. From our emergency food hub to fundraising, outreach to essential office support, our Home for Good programme to our residential projects, we are extremely fortunate to have such a versatile and committed group of supporters."

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales and patron of The Passage, added: "I know the Duke is deeply committed to working with those most in need, such as the thousands of people The Passage has helped off the streets."

Prince William has visited the homeless centre multiple times over the years including with his mother Diana, Princess of Wales in 1993 and in 2018 with Mary Berry as part of a BBC festive show.