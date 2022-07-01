Prince William praises 'inspirational' Diana Award winners

Prince William has praised an "inspirational" group of young people who have won the Diana Award. The 40-year-old royal marked what would have been his mother Princess Diana's 61st birthday on Friday by sending a letter to the 180 recipients of the honour, which is given to people aged nine - 25 who have worked to improve the lives of others, and telling them there is "no better way" to honour his late parent than by celebrating their accomplishments.

In his letter, William wrote: "Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today! You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions, and I hugely admire your efforts. Watch video: " Your stories are remarkable. Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all.

"Thank you for your compassion, bravery and absolute determination. You truly are the personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all. "I believe there’s no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them. "I hope that you stand proud in the knowledge that you are making a real difference and that you enjoy today’s ceremony - you deserve it."

A ceremony honouring the recipients of the Diana Award, which is the only charity to carry the princess' name, took place place virtually on Friday, celebrating 180 winners from 29 countries. Tessy Ojo, the Diana Award chief executive praised the "changemakers" receiving the honour and expressed hope the winners will inspire more young people to follow in their footsteps. The executive said: "We warmly congratulate our new Diana Award recipients from the UK and across the world who are changemakers for their generation.

