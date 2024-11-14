Prince William retains his title as World Sexiest Bald Man

Prince William has beaten the likes of Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to retain his title as the World’s Sexiest Bald Man. This is according to research from digital marketing firm Reboot Online which evaluated factors such as the golden ratio, cranial shine, vocal attractiveness, media perception, height and global search interest in order to crown the overall winner.

The British royal, who was in Cape Town last week for the Earthshot Prize Awards, earned an almost-perfect score of 9.86 out of 10. He also claimed the title last year. Now in its third year, Reboot’s study expanded the list to 60 bald celebrities as it included actors, athletes, musicians and royals. “Bald men have stolen the hearts of millions of people around the world, from Stanley Tucci to Zinedine Zidane to John Travolta,” the authors said in a statement.

“We’ve conducted scientific research and crunched the numbers to officially crown the Sexiest Bald Man for 2024.” On William taking the top spot, the authors added: “The heir apparent to the British throne was considered a heartthrob in his younger years but if our study is anything to go by, he still has sex appeal today.” “With 16,800 annual searches for ‘Prince William’ followed by ‘shirtless’ or ‘naked’ on Google, it’s clear the public agrees.”

They also explained that William’s smooth, shiny scalp earned him 74% for luminance, while his face also scored an equally impressive 72% on the golden ratio. “Let’s not forget his vocal charm, scoring 9.91 out of 10 for vocal attractiveness, just shy of the top spot, which is held by none other than Shaquille O’Neal.” Meanwhile, Johnson came in as the World’s Sexiest Bald Man 2024 runner-up with an overall score of 8.88 and American former basketball player O'Neal ranked third with an overall score of 8.84.

“As a wrestler, The Rock knows how to turn heads, receiving an impressive number of ‘shirtless’ and ‘naked’ image searches in a year, 34,200 in total, and double that of Prince William,” the authors said in relation to Johnson featuring on the list of sexiest bald men. In regards to O'Neal, they explained: “Shaq claims the crown for two of our factors: vocal attractiveness, where he scores a near-perfect 9.95, and height, towering over our contenders at a staggering 2.16m.” “Clearly his deep voice and commanding presence are as big as his stature.”