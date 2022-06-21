Prince William to have joint birthday party with wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, to celebrate their 40th birthdays

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will hold a joint 40th birthday party later this summer. Prince William turned the milestone age on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, but is holding off on any major celebrations for now and, instead, he and his wife – whose birthday plans in January were affected by the coronavirus pandemic – will join forces for a bigger bash towards the end of the summer.

The pair plan to follow tradition to “celebrate their landmark birthdays in style” by collaborating on their celebrations and have been given the go ahead to invite people, to either Windsor Castle or the Sandringham Estate, for their bash. Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk with actor Tom Cruise, as they arrive for the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Royal Film Performance, at Leicester Square in London, Britain, May 19, 2022. Picture: Dan Kitwood Reuters However, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper, Queen Elizabeth won't confirm if she'll be joining her family at the party until the day of the bash because of her ongoing mobility issues. When Catherine turned 40 earlier this year, she had an intimate celebration with friends and family, at her Anmer Hall home, in Norfolk, amid concerns about the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

At the time, a source said: “There are likely to be low-key celebrations for the Duchess. She didn't want anything flashy anyway – that's not exactly her thing – but, particularly, given the current climate, anything is likely to be scaled down.” A similar big party was staged in Windsor, in June 2000, when William turned 18, Prince Andrew turned 40, Princess Anne turned 50, and the late Princess Margaret turned 70. The Queen, along with members of the Royal Family, watch the special flypast by Britain's RAF (Royal Air Force) from Buckingham Palace balcony, following the Trooping the Colour parade, as a part of her platinum jubilee celebrations, in London, Britain, June 2, 2022. Picture: Paul Grover Reuters Meanwhile, for the first time, Prince William's birthday will not be marked by the flying of the Union flags over government buildings.

