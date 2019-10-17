Prince William has warned the world could lose "many of the precious things we care about" as a result of climate change.
The 37-year-old royal and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visited a melting glacier in Pakistan on Wednesday as part of their tour of the country, and witnessed first hand the effect that climate change is having on the planet.
Whilst visiting the glacier - which is located in the Hindu Kush mountain range, in the Chitral district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province - William spoke about the dangers of climate change, and warned that failure to make changes could have catastrophic consequences.
He said: "If we take too long about this we will lose many of the precious things we care about."
William - who has Princes George, six, and Louis, 17 months, and Princess Charlotte, four, with Catherine - went on to praise young people around the world who are "getting very engaged in what's going on", and said both he and his spouse, also 37, hope to "use our voice and lend our position" to talk about the growing issue.