Prince William won't have a formal investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales

Prince William doesn't plan to have a formal investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales. The 40-year-old royal was given the controversial title following the death of Queen Elizabeth, but it's now been confirmed by Kensington Palace that he won't have an investiture "anything like his father had" as Prince of Wales.

Story continues below Advertisement

A spokesperson told the BBC: "Right now is about deepening trust with the people of Wales and representing the dynamic Wales that there is today. "There are no plans for the investiture yet." Watch video:

A petition, signed by more than 35,000 people, has called for the title to be scrapped, with campaigners arguing that the last native Prince of Wales died in the Middle Ages. King Charles was Prince of Wales for more than six decades and he was officially invested by the queen in 1969, in a formal ceremony at Caernarfon Castle. Charles also studied Welsh history and learned the Welsh language in preparation for the ceremony.

Story continues below Advertisement

During his investiture, he said in Welsh: "I, Charles, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb and of earthly worship, and faith and truth I will bear unto thee, to live and die against all manner of folks. So help me God." William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrived in Anglesey, north-west Wales, on Tuesday afternoon, where they're making their first visit to the nation since they were given the titles. The royal couple actually lived in Anglesey for three years after they first married, and they've met crew and volunteers at the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station.

Story continues below Advertisement