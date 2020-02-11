Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips confirms marriage split









Peter Phillips has confirmed he has split from his wife. File picture: Reuters Peter Phillips has confirmed he has split from his wife. The 42-year-old marketing consultant - who is the son of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips - and estranged spouse Autumn believe ending their 12-year marriage is the right thing to do for the sake of their two daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven. A spokesman for the couple said: "They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. "The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one. "The couple's first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla.

"Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co parent their children."

The representative also seemingly dismissed speculation Autumn is planning to move back to her native Canada following the break-up.

They said: "Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years."

The former couple have appealed for "privacy and compassion" for their children while they all continue to adapt to the changes.

Peter and Autumn met in 2003 when they were both working at the Formula One Grand Prix in her home city of Montreal.

The management consultant had no idea Peter was the queen's grandson until she saw a picture of him on TV several weeks later.

He proposed in 2007 after seeking permission from his future father-in-law and, after Autumn converted from Catholicism to Church of England so Peter could stay in the line of succession, they tied the knot in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2008.