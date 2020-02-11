Peter Phillips has confirmed he has split from his wife.
The 42-year-old marketing consultant - who is the son of Princess Anne and her ex-husband Captain Mark Phillips - and estranged spouse Autumn believe ending their 12-year marriage is the right thing to do for the sake of their two daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.
A spokesman for the couple said: "They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship.
"The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and, although sad, is an amicable one.
"The couple's first priority will remain the continued well-being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters, Savannah and Isla.