The Duchess of Cambridge wrapped up against the wintry weather to join the Queen at church yesterday.

Kate, 36, wore a blue Catherine Walker coat which she was first seen in when pregnant with Prince Louis last February.

She walked to the service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham estate with husband Prince William and other royals, while the Queen travelled by car.

William, also 36, told well-wishers that Prince Philip was feeling ‘very good’ despite his grandfather missing a fourth consecutive service.

More than 4,000 miles away, Princess Beatrice was enjoying decidedly warmer weather as she strolled hand-in-hand on an African beach with her new boyfriend.

It was the first time Beatrice, 30, has been pictured with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 35. The couple celebrated new year together on the Kenyan island of Lamu – where the property tycoon had proposed to the mother of his child in 2015.

He and Dara Huang, 37, who have a two-year-old son, had planned to marry on the island, where his family own an estate.

Their engagement broke down in October, shortly before he began a romance with Beatrice at the Windsor wedding of her sister Eugenie.

