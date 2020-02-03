Princess Beatrice is "so excited" about her upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The 31-year-old royal is set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year after they got engaged last September, and she shared her excitement about her nuptials in a handwritten letter to a well-wisher.
German royal blogger katsroyalletters shared the "beautiful reply" she'd received from the couple on her Instagram account.
The note read: "Thank you so much for thinking of us after the engagement.
"It is so kind of you to wish us happiness for the future.