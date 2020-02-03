Princess Beatrice 'excited' about wedding









This undated photo released by Buckingham Palace shows Britain's Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in Italy. Picture: AP Princess Beatrice is "so excited" about her upcoming wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 31-year-old royal is set to wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi later this year after they got engaged last September, and she shared her excitement about her nuptials in a handwritten letter to a well-wisher. German royal blogger katsroyalletters shared the "beautiful reply" she'd received from the couple on her Instagram account. The note read: "Thank you so much for thinking of us after the engagement. "It is so kind of you to wish us happiness for the future.

"We are so excited to get married and begin life together.

"With our very best wishes, Beatrice and Edo."

The fan captioned her post: "Such a beautiful reply from Princess Beatrice on the occasion of her engagement announcement."

The letter was accompanied by a photo of the couple - who had been together for 11 months before getting engaged - taken at their engagement shoot at Windsor Great Park.

The couple announced their engagement last September, as the couple opened up on their "adventure together".

They said in a statement at the time: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married.

"We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."

Meanwhile, it's said the princess is keen to start a family of her own as she loves being around the property developer's three-year-old son Christopher.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier previously claimed: "I've heard Princess Beatrice is getting on very well with Christopher and would like to have a family of her own soon."