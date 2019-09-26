Princess Beatrice has got engaged to her partner, millionaire businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
The 31-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - will marry millionaire businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year after he popped the question during a recent weekend break in Italy.
The happy couple said: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness."
Beatrice's parents are "thrilled" with the news and have sent "every good wish" to the pair.