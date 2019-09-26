Princess Beatrice gets engaged to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi







Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice. Picture: Instagram Princess Beatrice has got engaged to her partner, millionaire businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The 31-year-old royal - who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson - will marry millionaire businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi next year after he popped the question during a recent weekend break in Italy. The happy couple said: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can't wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness." Beatrice's parents are "thrilled" with the news and have sent "every good wish" to the pair.

They said in a statement: "We are thrilled that Beatrice and Edoardo have got engaged, having watched their relationship develop with pride. We are the lucky parents of a wonderful daughter who has found her love and companion in a completely devoted friend and loyal young man. We send them every good wish for a wonderful family future."

And Edoardo's parents, Mrs. Nikki Williams-Ellis and Mr. Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi are equally "delighted".

They said: "We are truly delighted about Edoardo and Beatrice's engagement. Our family has known Beatrice for most of her life. Edo and Beatrice are made for each other, and their happiness and love for each other is there for all to see. They share an incredibly strong and united bond, their marriage will only strengthen what is already a wonderful relationship."

The couple had been friends for years before embarking on a romance in October 2018.

The 34-year-old property developer - who has a child from a previous relationship - made his first public appearance with Beatrice at the National Portrait Gallery gala in March and they have been spotted together several times since then.