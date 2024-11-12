Princess Charlene of Monaco admits she no longer swims: ‘My body won’t let me’

Aside from her Olympic successes, Princess Charlene clinched three gold medals and one silver at the 1999 All-Africa Games held in Johannesburg. She also represented South Africa at the Commonwealth Games, where she earned a silver medal in the 100m medley relay.

Although she devoted most of her youth and early adulthood to swimming, Princess Charlene has admitted that now she finds it challenging to return to the water. Reflecting on her life as an athlete, she told Gala magazine; "It can be quite difficult because my nature is to want to beat records, win medals, and surpass my limits. But, at nearly 47 years old, I can no longer do that… my body won’t let me. My spirit and my heart might, but my body says no!" Princess Charlene admits that her dedication to swimming was all-consuming, with training and competition leaving little time for typical teenage experiences.