Princess Diana statue opens on anniversary of her death

The new Princess Diana statue will be opened to the public to mark the anniversary of her death. The Princess of Wales died in a car accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, and Historic Royal Palaces has now decided to open the new memorial to the public next week.

A spokesperson for Historic Royal Palaces said: "We acknowledge that there will be interest in viewing the statue on that day." Kensington Palace and its gardens are operating reduced opening hours due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But special arrangements had been made to allow visitors to view the statue - which was unveiled last month by Princes William and Harry - between the hours of 3pm and 5pm on Tuesday.

Entry for the public is free and there is no need to book ahead. However, visitors have been warned that they won't be allowed to approach the statue or leave flowers. The statue unveiling saw the two princes reunite in London and Stewart Pearce - who was a friend of Princess Diana - subsequently claimed that they'd achieved "peace".