Queen Camilla wants to raise awareness of domestic abuse

Queen Camilla will "keep trying" to raise awareness of domestic abuse. The 77-year-old royal has been campaigning on the issue for more than a decade, and Camilla is encouraged by the progress she's seen in that time.

Speaking in the ITV documentary, 'Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors', she says: "If you look at the steps we have since the bad old days, we have made a huge amount of progress and I shall keep on trying until I am able to, no more." Despite this, Camilla is refusing to get carried way by the progress she's seen. She said: "Don't let's kid ourselves, it's going to take a long long time because it's been going forever. You know, it's been going, well, since time began."

Camilla described domestic abuse as a "heinous crime" and she's encouraged people to speak more openly about their experiences. She explained: "If we could just get more people discussing it, talking about it, people are so shocked by what they hear, that, rather like me, that they want to say, 'Hang on a minute, perhaps there's something we can help with' to hopefully, in the end, put an end to it." Camilla previously detailed the progress that has been made over recent decades.