According to a report, Queen Elizabeth has banned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from using their Sussex Royal brand.
The loved-up couple - who recently decided to step down as senior members of the royal family - have already spent tens of thousands of pounds on a new Sussex Royal website to supplement their Instagram page, but following lengthy talks, the Queen has decided the Duke and Duchess can't retain the word "royal" in their brand.
A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: "'In many ways this is inevitable given their decision to step down, but it must surely come as a blow to the couple as they have invested everything into the Sussex Royal brand The Queen would have had little choice, however.
"The Sussexes' original plan - of being half-in, half-out working royals - was never going to work. Obviously, as the Queen has made clear, they are still much-loved members of her family.
"But if they aren't carrying out official duties and are now seeking other commercial opportunities, they simply cannot be allowed to market themselves as royals."