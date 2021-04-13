Queen Elizabeth II to be joined by senior royals on engagements after Prince Philip death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Queen Elizabeth II will be joined by senior royals for public events following the death of her husband, Prince Philip, to ensure she is "more supported". The Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully on Friday at the age of 99, and it has now been reported members of the royal family are rallying around the monarch, 94, to ensure she is supported in all her future engagements. Royals on hand to help Queen Elizabeth include heir to the throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as his eldest son Prince William and his spouse Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. Princess Anne will also be seen by her mother’s side, as will the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex. A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: “The Duke of Edinburgh is irreplaceable and the Queen's dedication to duty is undiminished.

“But senior officials and members of the family have long had an eye on ensuring she is more supported in the future and it seems sensible to start employing this now.

“If one parent dies the children – and in this case, grandchildren – all step up and fill in in different ways.

“No single individual could ever take place of the Duke of Edinburgh, but just maybe all of them coming together will fill some of the space he has left behind.”

The Queen has always undertaken solo engagements both before and after Prince Philip retired from public duties in 2017, but the royal family believe a concerted effort must be made to ensure the monarch has more support as she nears her 95th birthday on April 21.

Sources also claim there had always been a long-term plan to have senior royals accompany the Queen on public outings.

They added: “The long-term planning has long been that she should have a member of the Royal Family with her as well whenever possible or appropriate.

“It's a question now of bringing that forward slightly. If you look back at the pandemic, much of the work of the Royal Family has already been led by Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Catherine.

“It is very practical way of supporting the Queen. Her Majesty really values that and doesn't take it for granted. That will continue.

“But we will see senior family members take up more investitures and some of the more physically burdensome duties the Queen has, as well as going out and about with her when she leaves a royal residence.”