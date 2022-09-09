Queen Elizabeth II was still honouring royal duties until two days before her death

At the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth ll was still fulfilling her royal duties up until two days before her death. According to online site E-News, the Queen attended a special event on September 6 where she oversaw the handover of power from outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson to his successor, Liz Truss

Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her husband, Prince Phillip, died in April 2021 at Windsor Castle. She is survived by her three sons and a daughter and eight grandchildren.

She was the longest reigning monarch, who served for 70 years in the royal family and always lived up to her reputation of appearing stylish and on time. Aside from her style, her smile was one of her greatest assets. E-News reported that Truss released a statement sending condolences to the now-King Charles, following the Queen’s death. The statement was read outside her London residence.

"Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built," she said. "Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her. “Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories. In return, she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

"We offer him (King Charles) our loyalty and devotion just as his mother devoted so much to so many for so long," Truss said. "With the passing of the second Elizabethan Age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country exactly as her majesty would have wished by saying the words: God save the King." An online book of condolences is available for those who would like to document their messages to the Royal Family.

