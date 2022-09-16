Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren will take part in a vigil to mark her life. The 96-year-old monarch - who died at Balmoral last week aged 96 - is to have her life and reign commemorated at a special ceremony attended by all her grandchildren; Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn at Westminster Hall on Saturday, September 17.

The cousins are expected to stand in silence next to Her Majesty’s coffin as they lead remembrance to their grandmother at the Vigil of the Princes. Watch video: This comes after Queen Elizabeth II’s children, King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew and Prince Edward lead a special vigil at Edinburgh’s St Giles Cathedral last Sunday, a move they will repeat on Friday.

In an unexpected move, Prince Harry - who was in the army for ten years - will be permitted to sport military dress at the vigil but it is unclear which one he will don as he no longer holds any military position after he left royal duties behind to live in California with his wife the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, 15 months. The move for the Invictus Games founder to wear his uniform has been lauded as “common sense”. An insider told the Daily Mirror: “Common sense has prevailed.'

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex looks on as he attends the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth. Picture: Reuters/Chris Jackson. “It was a ludicrous situation given the Duke of Sussex has served his country and is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.” “It is important that the Queen's grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together.” In addition, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York has also been given permission to wear military garb after he stepped back from public duty following his implication in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal as a “final mark of respect” for his mother.