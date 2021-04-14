Queen Elizabeth returns to work

Queen Elizabeth has returned to work, just four days after the death of Prince Philip, for a retirement ceremony for the former Lord Chamberlain.

The 94-year-old monarch put her grief over losing her husband - who died on Friday aged 99 - to one side to host a retirement ceremony for the former Lord Chamberlain, Earl Peel, on Tuesday.

Earl Peel has now retired from his role as the royal family's most senior aide, a post he'd held for 14 years, and handed his wand and insignia of office back to the queen at the ceremony in Windsor Castle.

The engagement was recorded in the Court Circular, a daily list of events attended by the royals.

The entry stated: "The Earl Peel had an audience of The Queen today, delivered up his Wand and Insignia of Office as Lord Chamberlain and the Badge of Chancellor of the Royal Victorian Order and took leave upon relinquishing his appointment as Lord Chamberlain, when Her Majesty invested him with the Royal Victorian Chain."