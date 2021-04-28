Queen Elizabeth returns to work for first time after Prince Philip's passing

Queen Elizabeth has returned to work for the first time after her husband Prince Philip's passing, taking part in two virtual engagements from Windsor Castle.

The 95-year-old monarch took part in two virtual engagements on Tuesday as she returned to work following the sad death of the Duke of Edinburgh earlier this month.

The Queen appeared via video link from Windsor Castle for two engagements at Buckingham Palace.

The first was with Ivita Burmistre, the ambassador of Latvia, who was there to present the Letters of Recall belonging to her predecessor as well as her own Letters of Credence as Ambassador. These were then presented to the Court of St James' as part of traditions.

The process was then repeated with Sara Affoué Amani, the ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, who virtually presented the Letters of Recall and Letters of Credence.

For the engagements, Queen Elizabeth wore a pale blue floral outfit, accessorised with pearls.

Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace.

🇱🇻Her Excellency Mrs Ivita Burmistre, Ambassador from the Republic of Latvia.

🇨🇮Her Excellency Mrs Sara Affoue Amani, Ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. pic.twitter.com/LIjQWwacLp — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 27, 2021

At the time of the funeral, the Dean of Windsor paid a glowing tribute to Prince Philip.

He said: "We are here today in St George's Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us.

“We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith.

“Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity.

“We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal."