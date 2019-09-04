Queen Elizabeth, centre, and members of the royal family attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. Picture: Frank Augstein/AP

Queen Elizabeth has sent a message of support and sympathy to those affected by the hurricane in the Bahamas. The monarch has sent "sincere condolences" on behalf of herself and her husband Prince Philip to those who lost their lives as a result of the category two storm hitting the Bahamas, as well as the thousands whose homes were destroyed by the extreme weather.

She said in a statement: "Prince Philip and I have been shocked and saddened to learn of the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian, and we send our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives following this terrible storm.

"At this very difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with those who have seen their homes and property destroyed, and I also send my gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery effort."

Meanwhile, Rihanna has vowed to help provide relief to the victims of the hurricane through her own charity, The Clara Lionel Foundation, as soon as the non-profit organisation figures out the best way to do so.

She tweeted: "It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas!

"You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain #Bahamas (sic)"

And the "Work" hitmaker isn't the only star helping hurricane-ravaged communities as former 'Real Housewives of New York City' star Bethenny Frankel is lending a hand via her disaster relief initiative, bstrong.

Referencing the hurricane that hit Puerto Rico in 2017, she wrote on her Instagram Story: "We have a facility in Miami for you to bring relief - JUST like #Maria.

"This has to be organized Bc we have a plan & system."

And on Tuesday, she revealed she'd flown into Miami to lend a hand.

She posted: "Gearing up for our first #BStrong missions to provide aide in response to #HurricaneDorian #thisisacrisis (sic)"