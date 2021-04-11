Queen Elizabeth will return to 'business as usual' after period of mourning for Prince Philip

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Queen Elizabeth II will return to "business as usual" after mourning the death of her husband Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, a royal expert has suggested. The 94-year-old monarch is grieving the loss of The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at the age of 99 on Friday but Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, has predicted she will return to her duties after two weeks of mourning - as she pledged her life to serving the Commonwealth when she was younger. Little said: "I think when you get to a certain age you become accustomed to people close to you dying and it certainly isn't a surprise, although it's terribly upsetting, it's just part of life's rich tapestry. "I suppose one way of looking at it was she was very fortunate to have the duke for so long. “But I think as far as she's concerned as monarch it will be very much business as usual after this brief period of mourning."

The royal expert doubts that The Queen will waiver from her promise of loyal service that she made in a radio address to mark her 21st birthday in 1947.

The then Princess Elizabeth said: "I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong."

Little believes that arrangements to mark the monarch's 70th year on the throne in 2022 show that she has no plans to relinquish any responsibilities to her eldest son Prince Charles.

He said: "I think, the fact that the palace announced a while ago what the intention was for the Platinum Jubilee, next year, suggests she's very much intending to be in the hot seat, at least until then.

"To my mind the oath she took on coronation day is something that she will abide by to the best of her intentions until her dying day."