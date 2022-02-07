Queen Elizabeth's diary is 'filling up'

Queen Elizabeth is set to return to public duties, but her schedule won't be as packed as before. The 95-year-old monarch hasn't attended a public engagement since October after being hospitalised for an undisclosed condition and then suffering a back sprain, with doctors advising her to rest, but after several months of light duties involving private meetings and virtual audiences, royal aides have now scheduled a series of public outings, beginning in March.

However, "lessons have been learned" since the queen undertook 19 engagements in as many days last October and her schedule will be more lower paced than before. A source told The Sun newspaper: “There are no plans for her to withdraw from public life. “The Queen’s diary is filling up again but it will be paced to what is appropriate.

“They don’t want to put extra strain on her and other royals will help her out where necessary.” The queen - who turns 96 in April - held a reception at Sandringham this weekend, her first official engagement since meeting the Sultan of Oman at Windsor Castle on December 15.

The monarch marked 70 years on the throne on Sunday and to mark the occasion, she sent out a message in which she stressed her devotion to her country. She said: “It is a day that, even after 70 years, I still remember as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign. “It gives me great pleasure to renew to you the pledge I gave in 1947 that my life will always be devoted to your service.”