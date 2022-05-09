Queen Elizabeth's home movies to feature in new documentary

The 96-year-old monarch's life will be the focus of “Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen”, a 75-minute documentary that will include behind-the-scenes footage from landmark moments during her reign.

Simon Young, the BBC's commissioning editor for history, said: "This documentary is an extraordinary glimpse into a deeply personal side of the royal family that is rarely seen, and it's wonderful to be able to share it with the nation as we mark her Platinum Jubilee."

The programme will feature footage of the Queen at Balmoral Castle in 1946, around the time she got engaged to Prince Philip, as well as other key moments in her life.

Claire Popplewell, the creative director for BBC Studio Events Productions, believes the upcoming documentary will be "special", and she can't wait for people to see the family footage.