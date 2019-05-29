Prince William and Rob Lowe. Pictures: Reuters/AP

Rob Lowe claims he was "traumatised" when Prince William lost his hair. The 55-year-old actor admitted he took medication to keep his own mane intact and can't believe the 36-year-old royal - who is second in line to the British throne - didn't do the same.

He said: "Can we talk about William? I mean the future king of your country let himself lose his own hair! So when I say British men set a very low bar...

"Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair.

"He's going to be the f***ing King of England!. And... and there's a pill! The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having stuff mainlined into my f***ing veins. And that's what I did for the next 30 years."

The former 'West Wing' star - who has two sons with wife Sheryl Berkoff - hasn't drank alcohol since 1990 but admits that every decade, he finds another vice he needs to "get rid off".

He told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Every 10 years of sobriety, I find something else I have to get rid of. I never thought I'd have a junk food thing but at the moment I find myself in the pantry at 3.30am eating Doritos and cheese strings, washed down by a Coke, and it's everything I love: it's secret, so satisfying, and a little self-destructive."

Following the wave of the #MeToo movement, intimacy coordinators have grown in popularity on films and TV shows to work on love scenes, and Rob thinks that has taken away "part of the fun" for viewers.

He said: "Part of the fun was 'were they doing it or not?' Think about 'An Officer And A Gentleman', 'The Postman Always Rings Twice', 'Body Heat' or '9 1/2 Weeks'... Of course they won't be making any movies like that again, so in a way we needn't worry, but part of the thing was 'how real is real?' And now we know that none of it is."