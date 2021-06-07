Royal Family delighted by Sussexes' baby news

The Royal Family are "delighted" by the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' second child, a daughter called Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced the safe arrival of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, on Sunday and Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth, his father The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and his brother and sister-in-law, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have issued a statement to reveal they are thrilled by the news of the baby's birth.

A statement from Buckingham Palace reads: "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

And UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also posted his congratulations to Harry and Meghan.

He wrote: "Many congratulations to The Duke & Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their daughter."

And the Queen will no doubt be thrilled by the couple's choice of name.

Explaining the couple's decision to name their baby - who arrived on Friday after Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana, a spokesperson said of their choice: "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honour her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

The couple are now "settling in at home" with their little one.

They said: "It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world.

"Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."