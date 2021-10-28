Royal Family 'rally around Queen Elizabeth'

Queen Elizabeth has received plenty of support from her family over recent days. The 95-year-old monarch recently spent a night in hospital after undergoing a "preliminary" health check, and her family - including Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three - have been especially supportive of her in the last few days.

A source shared: "[Duchess] Kate sent the queen a huge bouquet of flowers from her family. George, Charlotte and Louis made ‘get well soon’ cards." The monarch and the Duchess have been "talking more than ever since [the] health scare". And although she's now returned to Windsor Castle, the royals have been urging the Queen to "take it easy".

The insider explained to Us Weekly: "The Queen says she’s fine and doing well, but she’s said that before, so naturally [the family is] concerned. They’d been urging her to take it easy for months." The Queen - who is the oldest and longest-serving head of state in the world - recently announced she won't attend the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow after being advised to rest by her doctors. The monarch was scheduled to attend the high-profile event in Scotland, but she cancelled her original plans after undergoing preliminary medical checks and will instead address the delegates "via a recorded video message".