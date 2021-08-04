Royal Family's birthday tributes to Duchess Meghan

The British Royal Family have sent birthday wishes to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Twitter, despite their strained relationship. Queen Elizabeth's official Twitter account, @RoyalFamily, shared a message for Meghan on her 40th birthday on Wednesday, along with three pictures.

The message read: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!" 🎈 Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/xvrRH4sEwX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 4, 2021 The pictures included Queen Elizabeth and Meghan on an official engagement, Meghan with her husband Prince Harry and a sweet picture of Meghan and Harry with their son Archie. Harry's brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Catherine also posted a message saying: "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

They included a smiling picture of Meghan on Bondi Beach, from her tour of Australia with Harry in 2018. Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/qekFyLPmiD — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2021 Meghan's father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla added their own tweet, writing: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday." Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/dCncyhMLrQ — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2021 Meghan and Harry's relationship with his family has been strained ever since they sensationally stepped down as senior royals last year and moved to California.