Royal staff 'test positive for Covid-19'

A number of staff at Windsor Castle have reportedly tested positive for Covid-19. The 95-year-old monarch was revealed on Sunday to be suffering from "mild, cold-like symptoms" after contracting the virus and now insiders have told People magazine that a number of her employees at Windsor Castle - where the queen has spent most of the pandemic - have also been confirmed to have coronavirus too.

Staff at Windsor Castle are regularly tested for Covid-19, as are visitors expecting to see the monarch. The queen - who is the longest-reigning British monarch of all time - is receiving medical attention but plans to continue working from Windsor Castle this week. A royal spokesperson previously said: "Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

"Her Majesty is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

Since her diagnosis was announced, the queen has sent a congratulatory message to Team GB's curling competitors following their success at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, and she also sent a note of condolence to the president of Brazil after the city of Petropolis was hit by floods. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson previously took to Twitter to wish the queen well in her recovery. The 57-year-old politician - who needed hospital treatment after being diagnosed with Covid in 2020 - wrote on the platform: "I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. (sic)"