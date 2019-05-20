Britain's Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding

It was the third royal wedding at Windsor Castle in a year. But there were some notable absentees when Lady Gabriella Windsor married financier Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel on Saturday.

The Duke of Cambridge was at the FA Cup final, while wife Kate decided to spend the day finishing a garden she has co-designed for the Chelsea Flower Show.

And as expected, although some onlookers were dismayed, the Duchess of Sussex – who married Prince Harry at the castle a year ago on Sunday – stayed at home with baby Archie. Harry turned up with "Peep Show" actress Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lady Gabriella’s brother Lord Frederick.

The Queen was joined by Prince Philip, 97, who made a rare public appearance. Philip appeared in good spirits and joked with the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner.

Sarah, Duchess of York, and her ex-husband Prince Andrew arrived with their daughter Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Beatrice’s sister Eugenie, who married Jack Brooksbank at the venue in October, did not attend.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry share a moment at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding. Picture: Reuters





Despite Kate’s absence, the rest of the Middleton family were out in force, with Carole, Michael, Pippa and husband James Matthews all in attendance. Kate’s younger brother James also made his public debut with new girlfriend Alizee Thevenet. Other familiar faces included Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.



Pippa and husband James Matthews attend Britain's Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding. Picture: Reuters

Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, wowed onlookers in a bespoke wedding dress designed by Luisa Beccaria. Made from lace, the gown was embroidered with flowers and embellishments, with a blush shade created by layers of tulle and organdie.

The bridesmaids included Maud Windsor, five, and Isabella Windsor, three – daughters of Gabriella’s brother Lord Frederick and wife Sophie – along with Leonora Weisman, Aurelia del Drago, Eliza Goldsmith and Emily Conolly.

"Prince Diaries" star Anne Hathaway also made it onto the royal guest list. She donned a black cape to fend off the evening chill, but there was a glimpse of a glamorous yellow dress.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan marked their one year wedding anniversary by sharing never-seen-before snippets of their May wedding on their official Royal Sussex Instagram page.

Daily Mail and IOL