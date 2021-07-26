Sarah Ferguson doesn't dismiss Prince Andrew remarriage speculation

Sarah Ferguson is “happy” with her relationship with Prince Andrew and didn't dismiss speculation they will remarry one day. The Duchess of York has retained a close bond with her ex-husband despite them separating in 1992 and they still share a home, which has prompted speculation they will remarry one day.

And when asked about the prospect, the duchess didn’t entirely dismiss the idea they’ll be husband and wife again in the future. She replied: “All I can say is that we’re happy with the way we are right now.” The 61-year-old writer doesn’t think any other divorced couple are as “content” as she and Andrew and she’s “proud” of how they worked together to raise their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

She said: “We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other. “We are co-parents who support each other and believe that family is everything. “I’m proud of the job we have done together in bringing up our children and sustaining a strong family unit.

“Our bywords are communication, compromise and compassion.” Sarah insisted there is no one else romantically in her life.

She told Telegraph magazine: “I will say this, I feel very sorry for young people trying to date during this pandemic. “It must be a nightmare! In answer to your question, there’s no one in my life.” The “Her Heart For A Compass” author thinks she’s been a good mother to her daughters.