Sarah Ferguson ‘set to hand out gong at Oscars due to friendship with Elvis Presley’s family’

The Duchess of York is reportedly set to hand out a gong at this year’s Oscars due to her friendship with Elvis Presley’s family. Sarah Ferguson, 63, gave a tribute speech at Graceland about Elvis’s late daughter Lisa Marie Presley at a memorial service for the singer, 54, in January. Lisa Marie was killed by two heart attacks on January 12.

Ferguson is said to be headed to the Academy Awards where Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic is up for eight awards. A source told The Sun on Monday: “There have been discussions about the duchess attending and it now looks as though that will happen – the plan is for her to present an award. Watch video:

“She has been a very close friend of the Presley family, especially Elvis’s daughter Lisa Marie, and she even spoke at her funeral recently. “That sparked some conversations about the possibility of her attending – and, after some back and forth, it looks like it’s happening.” It is not known whether one of the trophies Ferguson will be presenting will be for one of the awards “Elvis” is up for.

Ferguson has been spending an increasing amount of time in America amid the fallout from her ex-husband Prince Andrew’s scandal over his relationships with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the financier’s convicted sex trafficker former lover Ghislaine Maxwell. The insider also told The Sun: “It’s a big deal to have her there, but it’s a big deal for the duchess too. The biopic explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Picture: Warner Bros “America looks likely to play a big part in her future after the problems in the UK over recent years.”