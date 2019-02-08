Serena Williams. Picture: Twitter

Serena Williams stoked the speculation over which friends spoke out for the Duchess of Sussex by posting an intriguing message on Twitter on Thursday.



The tennis champion, a close friend who attended Meghan’s wedding celebrations, shared a glamorous picture of her drinking out of a mug, right, to her 10million followers, accompanied by the words: ‘Sips tea...’





While it looked like she may have been simply sharing a picture from a glossy magazine shoot, the post is understood to have significant meaning – according to the Urban Dictionary, ‘sips tea’ is slang for gossip.









People who post memes – images or videos – of people sipping tea are seen as discreetly disclosing ‘valuable, interesting or useful information’.



