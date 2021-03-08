Serena Williams 'so proud' of Duchess Meghan

Serena Williams is "so proud" of her friend Duchess Meghan after the former 'Suits' actress spoke out about racism and her dark thoughts as she navigated through royal life in a tell-all interview with Oprah. The tennis star heaped praise on the Duchess of Sussex for being so strong after Meghan discussed the racism she experienced, being pregnant with her baby daughter and her own dark thoughts as she navigated through royal life in the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. Captioning the post, she wrote: "I am so proud of you for being so brave. I know it is never easy. You are strong - both you and Harry. I love you. I adore you. Your friend S. (sic)" And in a more lengthy response, Serena paid tribute to the Duchess of Sussex for speaking with "empathy and compassion" and praised her for "teaching" her every day "what it is to be noble". She shared on Instagram: "Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life – and leads by example – with empathy and compassion.

“She teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble.

“Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she experienced. I know first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of colour minimise us, to break us down and demonise us.

“We must recognise our obligation and decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism.

“The mental health consequences of systemic oppression and victimisation are devastating, isolating and all too often lethal.

“I want Meghan’s daughter, my daughter and your daughter to live in a society that is driven by respect.

“Keep in your memory the fruitage of the spirit is love, joy, peace long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faith, mildness, self-control. Against such things there is no law."

In the interview, Duchess Meghan - who was joined by her husband Prince Harry - admitted she considered taking her own life amid public scrutiny of her relationship and her part in the Royal Family.