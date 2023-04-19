Show on Prince Andrew’s notorious Epstein interview to be aired around time of King Charles’ coronation

A documentary on Prince Andrew’s infamous interview about his links to Jeffrey Epstein will be shown at the time of King Charles’ coronation. The show, which has a working title of “Andrew – The Problem Prince”, will be aired by Channel 4 as part of the broadcaster’s “alternative” take on Charles’s May 6 crowning, and will feature interviewer Emily Maitlis, 52, talking about landing the 2019 chat that saw her go head-to-head with the Duke of York, 63, about his relationship with paedophile billionaire Epstein and claims he had sex with one of the late billionaire’s sex trafficking victims Virginia Giuffre – which Andrew denies.

Watch video: Channel 4 said about its plans to show it around the time Andrew’s older brother Charles, 74, will be crowned at London’s Westminster Abbey: “As the nation prepares for the coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort next month, Channel 4 is set to mark the occasion in an altogether different way… in ‘Andrew – The Problem Prince’ (working title), Emily Maitlis speaks in detail about the interview that shook the monarchy and the world in November 2019. “This brand-new two-part documentary series uses rare archive footage, interviews with BBC producer Sam McAlister and exclusive access to palace insiders, to uncover the inside story of Prince Andrew's disastrous Newsnight interview and unravel the scandal that led to his spectacular fall from grace.”

The documentary will also examine Andrew’s past, his childhood and time in the military. Ian Katz, Channel 4’s chief content officer, said about the decision to air it as millions of royal fans will celebrate Charles’ coronation: “Channel 4 exists to provide viewers with an alternative, so as the nation is engulfed by pomp, circumstance and forelock-tugging, we’ll be offering a rather less reverential slate of programmes.” As part of Channel 4’s programming around the coronation, viewers will have another chance to see “Prince Andrew: The Musical” and Frankie Boyle’s “Farewell to the Monarchy” documentary, pulled last year from schedules last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.