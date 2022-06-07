Social media reacts to Princess Lilibet's first pictures

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle gave us something to talk about besides the Platinum Jubilee, which took place this past weekend. The Platinum Jubilee was in conjunction with their daughter’s first birthday. While they made brief appearances at the Jubilee celebrations, they also prioritised Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s birthday.

Story continues below Advertisement

It is no doubt that the adorable girl who turned one on June 4 is daddy’s little girl because she is a spitting image of Prince Harry. Lilibet was named after her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her late grandmother Diana. Her picture was posted on Misan Harriman’s Instagram page with a cute caption.

“ It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around,” wrote Harriman. In the image, Princess Lilbet is wearing a cute blue dress and a hair ribbon, sitting on the grass while smiling at the camera. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) And because we waited the whole year before we could see her, everyone can’t stop talking about how much she looks just like her father.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Happy first birthday to Lilibet Sussex. Isn't she just a cute little poppet and really resembles Prince Harry,” commented @lorrainemking. Another Twitter user @JajTyson said: “Harry said thse are my children & thanked Meg for incubating them.” Below are reactions from Twitter users who are excited to see the first glimpse of Archie’s baby sister.

Story continues below Advertisement