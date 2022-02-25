The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set to tour Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced a tour of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Prince William and his wife will travel to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas from 19 to 26 March.

In a statement, the royal couple said: “We are so excited to visit Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas next month as we mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “We can’t wait to meet people in all these countries, celebrate local culture and understand more about innovative work being done across communities. “W C.”

Kensington Palace announced: “Their Royal Highnesses are keen to understand more about the impact that the pandemic has had across the Caribbean, and how communities have pulled together to respond to the challenges they have faced. Throughout their visit, The Duke and Duchess will take the opportunity to commemorate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.” It will mark the pair's first joint overseas tour since 2020.

William, 39, and Catherine, 40, will visit historic Mayan sites in Belize, celebrate the life and legacy of reggae legend Bob Marley with future music stars in Jamaica, and witness the junkanoo parade in the Bahamas. The Duke and Duchess will also see the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the nations, and address matters close to their hearts, including the Earthshot Prize, which supports contributions to environmentalism, and mental health. Future King and Queen Consort, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have also announced a three-day tour of Ireland, kicking off on March 23.