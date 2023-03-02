Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

The memes are rolling in as top performers are not coming to the party for King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles.

King Charles.

Published Mar 2, 2023

Share

One would expect British A-List entertainers to jump at the opportunity to perform at King Charles III coronation but, sadly, that is not the case.

According to reports, the palace is struggling to book several chart-topping British artists as they have turned down the offer to perform at the coronation on May 6.

Sir Elton John, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls have all said “thanks, but no thanks”, with some citing scheduling conflicts.

Oh, how things have changed, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was filled with a star-studded line-up with artists such as Alicia Keys, Craig David, Elbow, Adam Lambert and Diana Ross to name a few.

The line-up, however, consists of a few big confirmed names such as Kylie and Dannii Minogue, South Africa’s Opera sensation Pretty Yende, Olly Murs and Lionel Richie.

More on this

The gloomy situation has given social media users a reason to troll the monarch over the little but big problem.

Multi-award-winning media personality Anele Mdoda even chimed on Twitter and remarked that the situation was a lot.

@Anele tweeted: “No one wants to perform at King Charles coronation. Elton John said no, Adele no… Ed Sheeran… no thanks… even the Spice girls said Nope. Kuningi weOh.”

@thisoddkid tweeted: “Princess Diana watching King Charles struggle to book musicians for his coronation.”

@JustifyMyLee tweeted: “Lady Gaga has reportedly turned down performing at the coronation of King Charles III. The Joanne hitmaker has been quoted as saying, ”Diana, you’re still in our hearts.“

@Emmytargaryen said: “Never forget that King Archie couldn’t choose when he was born, but the Tampon Charles chose to hold his coronation on his grandson’s birthday.”

Related Topics:

InstagramUnited KingdomKing Charles IIIRoyal FamilyEntertainmentPop cultureArtists

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi